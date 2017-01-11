Lincoln Co. Petsaver: Anthony

MERRILL (WAOW) - Anthony is our Lincoln Co. Petsaver.

He is available for adoption at the shelter in Merrill after being rescued from a high-kill shelter.

A family has sponsored a portion of his adoption fee so the cost to take Anthony home is $65 plus tax.

Shelter workers say he is energetic and would fit in well with any family.

Contact the shelter at 715-536-3459 or click here www.furrypets.com