Nekoosa man, 22, gets federal prison for child porn scheme

MADISON (WAOW) - A 22-year-old Nekoosa man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison Wednesday for using a child to produce pornography, U.S. Attorney John Vaudreuil said.

Adrian Jaimes pleaded guilty to receiving child porn, the prosecutor said.

According to Vaudreuil, beginning in August 2015, Jaimes pretended to be a teenage girl to convince an 11-year-old boy to send him naked pictures. Jaimes later pretended to be a second teenager and got the victim to continue sending sexually explicit pictures and videos, the prosecutor said.

Investigators found 103 images of five different victims following a search at Jaimes' home, Vaudreuil said. Jaimes told investigators he sent the pornography to other people,

Jaimes' punishment includes 20 years of supervised release after he is freed from prison.

Jaimes was arrested following an investigation that included the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security, the Wood County Sheriff's Department and the Plainfield, Ill., Police Department.