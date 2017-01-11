Parents hoping for better communication from Wausau School District

Some parents tell Newsline 9 they're disappointed with how the Wausau School District handled communication during Tuesday's storm.

The parents that are upset live on the outskirts of town, where road conditions are typically worse when it snows than they are in the city.

They say they wanted to be notified earlier that school was dismissed at 1 p.m. Tuesday. School officials told them about the early dismissal around noon.

"So the time that it takes to get from Wausau out to here is more than the time that they had given us," said Shannon Grennich, whose son goes to Hewitt Texas Elementary School.

"I imagine for the parents who work in town," added Gabrielle Rojas, also from Hewitt. "Well then what? The kids come home and the house is locked and there's nobody here."

They're also upset they were left in the dark when it took the bus three hours to drop students off.

"Just a lot of confusion," said Rojas. "No one seemed to know exactly where the kids were, where the bus was, what bus they were on. So that was a little scary."

Officials at the Wausau School District recognize the stress this put on parents.

"Apologies to any parents who were concerned regarding their children's whereabouts," said Bob Tess, the district's chief finance and business services officer.

But he said First Student, the bus company the district uses, was prioritizing keeping students safe.

"First Student often times on days like this have all hands on deck driving buses," Tess said. "So often times they're not quick to answer the phone either."

Tess also said officials try to call home as soon as possible when there's a change in schedule, but Tuesday's weather sprang up quickly.

Tess said the district met Wednesday to discuss streamlining communication with parents.

"We learn from every situation," he said. "And this one's no different."