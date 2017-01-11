Injury Update: Jordy Nelson in Rehab Program

The Packers continue their roll through the playoffs with a 38-13 win over the Giants, but that game also brought bad news. Jordy Nelson was carted off the field early in the 2nd quarter with a rib injury.

Monday, Head Coach Mike McCarthy was vague when it came to updates on the wide receiver. Wednesday wasn't much different. McCarthy spoke to the media saying bluntly, "Jordy Nelson, he'll be working with the rehab group today, so that's his status and that's where we are."

McCarthy was later asked on the status of Nelson's mood and general spirits, to which McCarthy responded, "Jordy's the same guy every day. He's here (at Lambeau Field), he's been here all day so yah he's making progress. Frankly, I haven't really spent much time with him, I'm doing other things, but he's doing good."

Nelson isn't expected to practice until Saturday, if he's able to, and even then its likely that the decision to activate him for Sunday's game against Dallas will be a game time decision.