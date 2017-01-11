Crews outline snow plow plans

As driving remains challenging in many areas, road crews say they're doing everything they can to clear the snow and ice.

Cities and towns have specific plow plans in place every time there's a storm.

In Weston crews hit the main roads first, like Schofield Avenue and Ross Avenue, before they get to the side streets.

They want residents to know, they're working to keep all roads safe.

"We do our best to make sure that everybody is only a block or two away from a plowed road," said Michael Wodalski, Weston's deputy director of public works. "Especially with a storm like [Tuesday's], it's hard to keep up even with the main roads, let alone making sure all the side streets are plowed."

For more information on plow schedules, you can visit your city or town's website.