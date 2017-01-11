UW-Stevens Point leaders weigh in on possible state tuition cuts

Leaders at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point are reacting to Governor Scott Walker's announcement that he plans to reduce college tuition costs in the U-W system.

“We're always concerned about affordability for our students,” said UWSP Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Greg Summers. “If there's a commitment from the state to fund a tuition decrease, we're excited.”

Summers said he will be concerned if the state does not fund the cuts.

“It would cause some more reductions in programming, reduction in opportunities for students,” he said. “Reductions in education we're able to provide to Central Wisconsin.”

On Wednesday, Governor Walker addressed the concerns.

“We will be paying for it,” he said. “It will not be coming out of the base of the UW system budget.”

More details on the governor's plan will be presented in the state budget next month.