Rep. Sean Duffy introduces wolf de-listment legislation

Congressman Sean Duffy has introduced legislation to take gray wolves off of the endangered species list.

This comes after several other politicians, including State Senator Tom Tiffany urged Wisconsin lawmakers to take a stand on the issue.

Supporters said the population has grown and now they are becoming a threat to farmers.

“This is really about the farmers, the power to protect their livestock from the gray wolf,” Rep. Sean Duffy said. “I feel pretty good that we're going to be able to get this through Congress and signed into law.”

Duffy also said he believes the measure will move forward because it is bipartisan.