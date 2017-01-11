Texas carries out first US execution of 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions toured the U.S.-Mexico border and unveiled what he described as a new get-tough approach to immigration prosecutions under President Donald Trump

With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution is at the ready

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that U.S. relations with Russia "may be at an all-time low" as he moved ever further away from his campaign promises to establish better ties with Moscow

A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teeth

U.S. forces in Afghanistan struck an Islamic State tunnel complex in Afghanistan with "the mother of all bombs," the largest non-nuclear weapon every used in combat by the U.S. military

US hit IS with largest non-nuclear bomb ever used

Afghan officials say 36 fighters with the Islamic State group were killed in a U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in a remote eastern part of the country, near the Pakistan border

The biggest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 militants in eastern Afghanistan, officials say, with villagers in the remote, mountainous area describing being terrified by the "earsplitting blast."

A tourist wondered at first if the flames he saw whipping across the roof of a Bellagio resort shopping complex were part of the iconic dancing fountain show on the Las Vegas Strip

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made an appearance at an immense military parade celebrating the birthday of his late grandfather and North Korea founder Kim Il Sung.

The Latest: Japan says it must remain on alert over N. Korea

Amid rising regional tensions, North Korea is preparing for its most important holiday: the 105th birth anniversary of the country's late founder and the grandfather of its current ruler.

Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.

Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have begun their sixth day of deliberations.

A federal judge who took medical leave after her mysterious removal from a string of Louisiana cases was required by a higher court official to get treatment for her alcoholism.

A Utah judicial oversight commission representative says the organization has received dozens of complaints about a Utah judge after he called a convicted rapist a "good man" during his sentencing hearing.

A judicial oversight organization says a Utah judge is facing a deluge of complaints after calling a former Mormon bishop convicted of rape an "extraordinary, good man" who did something wrong.

A New Jersey Transit train with 1,200 passengers aboard has made it to New York's Penn Station after being stuck in a Hudson River tunnel for nearly three hours.

A medical supply company says a drug it sold to Arkansas that will be used to execute seven inmates before the end of the month wasn't intended to be used for lethal injection.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) -- Texas has executed death row inmate Christopher Wilkins, who was convicted of killing two men after one of them mocked him for falling for a phony drug deal.

The lethal injection of the 48-year-old Wilkins Wednesday is the nation's first execution this year. Twenty were carried out in the U.S. last year, the lowest number since the 1980s.

Wilkins was declared dead at 6:29 p.m. local time.