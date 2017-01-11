UPDATE: Flights resume at Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- Arrivals and departures at Mitchell International Airport have resumed, and operations have returned to normal.

There had been concerns earlier about icy conditions.

Arrivals and departures at Mitchell International Airport have been temporarily suspended because of ice that has formed on runways and taxiways

Parking lots and terminals are still open.

If anyone is picking someone up at the airport, a Mitchell International spokesman suggested checking with the airline to see if the flight has been delayed.