UPDATE: Flights resume at Mitchell International Airport - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Flights resume at Mitchell International Airport

Posted:

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- Arrivals and departures at Mitchell International Airport have resumed, and operations have returned to normal.

There had been concerns earlier about icy conditions.

---

Arrivals and departures at Mitchell International Airport have been temporarily suspended because of ice that has formed on runways and taxiways

Parking lots and terminals are still open.

If anyone is picking someone up at the airport, a Mitchell International spokesman suggested checking with the airline to see if the flight has been delayed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.