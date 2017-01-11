State Report: Meth use rising in Wisconsin

New statistics on methamphetamine use in Wisconsin show it's surging to the same level as heroin use.

That's according to the findings of a study conducted be the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the FBI's Milwaukee division.

The report reveals the highest use of the drug is in Northwestern Wisconsin, based on meth-related case statistics from state law enforcement.

It says the meth, made in Mexico, is shipped into Wisconsin from Minnesota and California. The report says high availability of the drug has lowered the cost.