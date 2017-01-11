Blind high school athlete gets long awaited win

Wrestlers are known for their toughness and drive, and Watertown High School's Kollin Uttech is no exception. The sophomore grinded out a double overtime win last week -- a win that has been years in the making.

During school hours, the sophomore is busy in class, but after school, you can find Uttech out on the wrestling mat.

"You always try to go out there and win a match, instead of losing," the 16-year-old said Wednesday.

Uttech has been visually impaired since birth. For him, wins are hard to come by.

"Wrestling is about kicking butt and taking names," head wrestling coach Bob Logan said. "And he was in the ‘taking names’ stage."

Coach Logan said Uttech came close a few times but hasn’t won a single match in his

high school career.



"Kollin wants to win, he’s very frustrated if he doesn’t. He expects to win," said Logan.

But all that changed last Thursday against West Bend West. Tied 1-1 in double overtime, Uttech scored a one-point escape with just 12 seconds left. In those final 12 seconds, Uttech told us he wanted to "keep fighting hard and not get taken down."

Kollin stood his ground and came out with the 2-1 victory.

"(It was) really exciting. I had a big smile. I was really happy and all the hard work paid off," he said.

“A lot is made of the fact that he is visually impaired and he won a match, but the truth is the reason he won the match is because he works hard in practice," said coach Logan.

For Uttech, his recipe for success is simple: never give up.

"Sometimes it’s hard to lose but you have to take it as a loss and go back and practice harder," he said.

Uttech said he got involved with wrestling to get stronger and faster. He hopes to get his second win of the season this Friday night when Watertown takes on Beaver Dam.