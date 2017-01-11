Aspiring Women talk opioid abuse

Dozens of women came together in Wisconsin Rapids Wednesday evening to talk about a nationwide drug problem.



The Aspiring Women is a group that gathers each month to learn and lead healthy and active lifestyles.



Wednesday, they were given a presentation on opioid addiction and abuse.



Presenters said it's important to build community awareness about this topic.

"We have had opioid use since the Mayflower came over," said Aspirus Community Relations Director Nan Taylor. "So it's not new, but somehow along the line we attached a stigma to it. So we have to open our eyes and we have to be accepting of trying some new and different techniques to change those patterns."



According to the CDC, opioid overdose deaths have surged from 4000 to over 16000 since 1999.