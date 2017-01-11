Wausau girl reunites with long lost twin

It's been a whirlwind day for a Wausau girl who was finally reunited with her identical twin sister.

10-year-old Audrey Doering and Gracie Rainsberry were separated at birth in China and adopted out to two different American families.

They got to meet for the very first time on Good Morning America Wednesday.

"Honestly it almost didn't even feel real," said Audrey's mom, Jennifer Doering in a phone interview with Newsline 9. "It's strange to see another child to come out that looks exactly like yours, it felt right."

Newsline 9 first brought you the story of the long lost twins last year after Jennifer discovered Audrey's twin on accident. They didn't have plans to meet until the spring, but all of that changed on GMA in a day the families won't forget.

"It felt like there was something missing, now it's complete," said Audrey on GMA.

The reunion didn't stop at GMA, the families spent much of the day together.

"The families met up, we walked around for awhile then we went over to Planet Hollywood," said Jennifer. "What a great opportunity for them to get to spend time together before they would have. They're doing things I don't think they ever would have got to do."

In a phone interview with Newsline 9, Jennifer said while it's been overwhelming, the families are getting along really well, and both girls are very happy.

Both families will stay in New York Thursday to spend more time together.