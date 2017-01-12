Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson gets hearing for HUD chief

By JENNIFER C. KERR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- One-time Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson plans to lay out his vision for the nation's housing policies as he takes questions about his qualifications to be housing secretary in the new Trump administration.

The retired neurosurgeon is President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Carson has said he hopes to make America's inner cities "great for everyone."

Ahead of Thursday's hearing, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts questioned Carson's experience for the post. She says she wants to know what he thinks about the condition of public housing and efforts to help homeless veterans.

With a budget of about $48 billion, the department oversees programs that provide rental assistance to millions of low-income people, mortgage insurance to home buyers and community development grants.