Group alleges deficiencies at federal wildlife center

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- An environmental protection organization is alleging deficiencies at a federal wildlife center in Madison and calling for increased oversight.

A spokeswoman from Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility said public records obtained by the Maryland-based nonprofit reveal "serious deficiencies and deviations of accepted scientific standards" at the National Wildlife Health Center that cast doubt on the validity of its research.



The National Wildlife Health Center in Madison is the principal wildlife disease laboratory of the U.S. Geological Survey.

In a complaint PEER filed Thursday with Department of Interior Secretary Sally Jewell, the group alleges "a loss of scientific integrity" at the center. It also urges the department to independently accredit its animal research facilities through an external organization.



The U.S. Geological Survey and Department of Interior did not return messages.