(CNN)-- After years of falling prices travelers need to get ready for airfares to start soaring again.

Delta says it expects airfares to rise as much as 2% early this year.

Four of the major U.S. airlines reported lower fares for most of last year.

Executives at Delta, American, United and Southwest are all looking for ways to end the decline.

Those four airlines control about 80% of all U.S. air travel.