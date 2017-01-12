Leading health insurer won't cover EpiPen - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Leading health insurer won't cover EpiPen

Posted:

(CNN)-- A leading health insurer says it will no longer cover the EpiPen.

Cigna says it will only cover a lesser-priced generic version that Mylan-- the maker of EpiPens launched last month.


The EpiPen is used to help stop life-threatening allergic reactions.


Mylan has been under fire for raising the price of EpiPens more than 400%  since 2009.


A  two-pack currently costs more than $600 dollars. The generic version costs half that.


One critic of Mylan is President-Elect Donald Trump.


He has vowed to stop drug companies from increasing the cost of medications.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.