Leading health insurer won't cover EpiPen

(CNN)-- A leading health insurer says it will no longer cover the EpiPen.



Cigna says it will only cover a lesser-priced generic version that Mylan-- the maker of EpiPens launched last month.



The EpiPen is used to help stop life-threatening allergic reactions.



Mylan has been under fire for raising the price of EpiPens more than 400% since 2009.



A two-pack currently costs more than $600 dollars. The generic version costs half that.



One critic of Mylan is President-Elect Donald Trump.



He has vowed to stop drug companies from increasing the cost of medications.