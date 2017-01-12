Rudy Giuliani gets a new role in Trump administration

(CNN)--Rudy Giuliani has a new role with the Trump administration.

Trump's transition team announced Thursday Guliani will advise President-Elect Donald Trump on cybersecurity.

The former New York City Mayor is the CEO of Giuliani Partners an international security consulting firm.

Giuliani was considered for Secretary of State.

Trump's team said in a statement that Giuliani will advise the White House on private sector cybersecurity problems.

Trump will also host occasional meetings with corporate executives to solicit advice on how to fight cybercrime.