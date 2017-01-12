Amazon to add 100,000 to its workforce - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Amazon to add 100,000 to its workforce

(CNN)-- Amazon will soon be hiring.

The online retailer has announced plans to add 100-thousand full-time positions to its workforce in the next 18 months.

Amazon didn't specify what types of positions will be posted but said opportunities will be available for workers with varied experience, education and skill levels.

The jobs will all be U.S.  based and include full benefits.

Amazon is already one of the country's biggest employers.

One big perk for entry-level workers is Amazon's 'career choice' program -- which pre-pays 95% of tuition for degrees in high-demand occupations--
those include aircraft mechanics, computer-aided design, machine tool technologies, medical lab technologies and nursing.

