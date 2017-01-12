Green Bay teacher uses Packers in daily lessons - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Green Bay teacher uses Packers in daily lessons

(CNN)-- One Wisconsin teacher is incorporating the hometown team into her daily lesson plans.

Second graders in Kristi Schneeberger's class know all about the Green Bay Packers.

She has  decked out her classroom in green and gold and uses the team to teach about positivity --now her pupils are writing letters to their favorite players to wish them luck in the playoffs.

 The team will hang those letters in their lockers and share them on social media.
 
"That again  makes it so real for us and the kids and for us that they have a connect with someone who is famous and has taken the time to acknowledge our kids,"  Kristi Schneeberger said..

The Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

                                     

