Wisconsin Humane Society adopts out its smallest dog ever

This little girl won't be taking up much space when she gets to her forever home on Thursday.

Thumbelina, a 3-month-old Chihuahua pup, weighs just 1.54 pound now and isn't expected to weigh much more than 2 pounds once full grown.

"Thumbelina is definitely the smallest dog ever adopted from the Wisconsin Humane Society," the Wisconsin Humane Society's Angela Speed speed said.

She's being adopted by Brent and Jenny Stache of Oak Creek.

According to Guinness World Records, the smallest living dog in the world is Miracle Milly, a 6-year-old Chihuahua who weighs 1 lb. and lives in Puerto Rico.