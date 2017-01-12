CVS to cut cost of generic version of EpiPen

(CNN)-- CVS says it will cut the price of a generic version of the EpiPen allergy treatment.

The drug store chain says it will sell a two pack of a new generic called Adrenaclick for $109.99-- that's down from a previous price of 200-dollars.

Adrenaclick is made by Impax Laboratories.

The drug company that manufactures the EpiPen came under fire last year after raising its price to more than $600 for a two pack.

Mylan later said it would sell its own generic version for half that price.

Both Adrenaclick and EpiPen give an emergency injection of the drug epinephrine to treat a life-threatening allergic reactions known as anaphylactic shock.

Most at-risk patients always carry two of the pens in case one fails or isn't enough to stop the reaction.