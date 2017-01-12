Hollywood heavyweight Robert De Niro has come to the defense of - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Hollywood heavyweight Robert De Niro has come to the defense of Meryl Streep.

Posted:

   NEW YORK (AP) -- Hollywood heavyweight Robert De Niro has come to the defense of Meryl Streep.

   The multiple Oscar-winner wrote a letter of support to his "The Deer Hunter" co-star following fallout after her Golden Globes speech that criticized President-elect Donald Trump. Streep said that "when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose."

   "What you said was great. It needed to be said, and you said it beautifully," De Niro wrote. "I have so much respect for you that you did it while the world was celebrating your achievements. I share your sentiments about punks and bullies. Enough is enough."

   A De Niro representative confirmed the letter was authentic.

   De Niro and Streep have co-starred in four films: "The Deer Hunter," "Falling in Love," "Marvin's Room" and "First Man."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.