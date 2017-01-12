Hostess stocks surge

(CNN)-- The stock of Hostess brands -- which makes Twinkies -- is really cooking!

In fact, Hostess shares have surged nearly 25% since the day before the election.

The stock hit an all-time high this week, despite news that Hostess was recalling a limited edition holiday version of White Peppermint Twinkies due to salmonella risks.

No other Twinkies are affected by the recall.

Hostess began trading again as a public company on November 7th.

Hostess has had a complicated history since its bankruptcy, a year after which it was bought by two private equity firms.

Last year, the new Hostess owners sold a majority stake to another private equity firm that was already publicly traded.

Gores holdings took over Hostess, changed its name to hostess brands and its ticker symbol to TWNK as well.