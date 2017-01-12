Wausau man gets 9 years in prison for bar gunfight

WAUSAU (WAOW) - One of two men accused of getting into a gunfight outside a Wausau bar following some kind of "verbal argument" was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday in a plea deal, according to online Marathon County court records.

Morgan Sykes, 38, of Wausau pleaded guilty to first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a repeat criminal and a felon in possession of a firearm, court records said. Five other charges were dismissed.

The shooting occurred July 8, 2015, outside It's Our Clubhouse.

Prosecutors say Sykes and Brian J. Fisher, 36, of Stevens Point fired up to 15 shots during the gunfight. At least one of the shots hit the side of It's Our Clubhouse.

Sykes was given credit for 554 days already spent in jail, court records said. He was ordered to spend 10 years on extended supervision after he is released from prison,

Fisher has pleaded not guilty to five felonies in the shooting. His next court appearance is a motion hearing Feb. 28.