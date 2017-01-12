Update on worker burned at Vilas County Foundry

PHELPS, Wis. (WAOW) -- A worker who was severely burned last week after an explosion at a Vilas County Foundry, is now alert and improving.

According to the Berntsten Foundry, 31-year-old Ken Martinez suffered burns to 30 percent of his upper body in the incident.

He's still in a Madison hospital, and expected to stay 5 more weeks.

"Ken is doing good. He is alert and but it's a little difficult for him to talk. He received a skin graft. Prognosis is that he will recover. You know, he wants to be home, of course you know and he misses his daughter but she's too young to understand everything," said Martinez's aunt, Shirley Jesse.

According to the company, he was following proper work procedures and wearing protective gear when the explosion happened at Phelps cast.

The incident is under investigation.

