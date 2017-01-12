5 arrested in school threats in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

5 arrested in school threats in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac

Posted:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) -- Five people have been arrested in unrelated school threats in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac.

Authorities say an 18-year-old man and two boys, ages 17 and 15, were arrested for threats that shut down Oshkosh's two public high schools Thursday. The schools have reopened.

Police say those threats were made in 911 calls to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday and Thursday.

In what is believed to be an unrelated incident in Fond du Lac, authorities say two high school students, ages 17 and 16, were arrested after a threatening note was found Wednesday in a hallway.

Police say the note made reference to vulgar rap lyrics and a threat to the school on Thursday. Police presence in and around Fond du Lac High School was increased.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.