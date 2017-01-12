Study: Meth use up in Wisconsin, northwestern region

A new report conducted by the Department of Justice and the FBI finds methamphetamine use is on the rise in the state, especially in the northwestern region.

“We can't look away from it,” Taylor County Sheriff's Detective Aemus Balsis said. “It's here, wake up to it.”

The report finds use is especially prevalent in rural areas. Balsis said the issue has been on the rise in Taylor County for years.

“It's a scary, scary drug,” he said. “It's getting to be worse and worse in our community.”

According to the report, use of the drug has increased by 300 percent in four years. Balsis said accessibility and the low cost of the drug are contributing factors to the growing statistic.

“Meth coming in through drug cartels and coming up through Minneapolis-St. Paul area,” he said. “It's a sad, sad thing. It's destroying lives, destroying communities and destroying families.”

Medford Police Chief Bryan Carey said it can be hard for smaller police departments to combat the issue.

“It can be taxing virtually to any law enforcement agency,” Carey said. “But smaller agencies, resources are sometimes limited.”

Both Balsis and Carey said there are multiple ways to try to stop the increased drug use including treatment and education.

“At the end of the day, we aren't going to arrest our way out of this,” Balsis said.