Eagle River Ice Castle construction begins

Crews began building the iconic Eagle River Ice Castle this week.

It's a tradition that's been running since 1933.

The Eagle River Fire Department heads the project.

On Thursday, firefighters and community volunteers were hard at work on Silver Lake, cutting out ice blocks that will be used to put the castle together.

"It's just ice now, but it came from the lake and it's going to be a cool castle," said firefighter Hunter Foster. "So that's kind of neat."

Hitting the ice is hard work, but Eagle River Fire Chief Michael Anderson said the trials are part of what makes the building process so memorable.

"There's a lot of team building, a lot of camaraderie on the ice," he said. "It's really back-breaking work cutting the ice, but the amount of time we get to spend with the fire department and members of the community - it's a lot of fun."

The castle will be displayed downtown.

Crews hope to have it up by the weekend of Jan. 21.