Eagle River prepares for snowmobile races

Eagle River is gearing up for a series of snowmobile races.

Derby week kicks of Friday with the Vintage World Championship Derby.

About 800 racers will sport old-school snowmobiles and test their speed around the track.

"Well its just a lot of fun because there's all these old sleds that people don't see no more or haven't been around for years," said Chuck Decker, who owns the derby track. "And these guys take a lot of pride in them. They take a lot of time to make them look like they are in the era."

Riders come to Eagle River from across the country for the event.

There are even a few racers from Sweden participating this year.

The World Championship Snowmobile Derby will take place the following weekend.