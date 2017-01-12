Wisconsin Rapids girl battling cancer gets special surprise

A parents worst nightmare is a reality for one Wisconsin Rapids family. At just 2 years old, Scarlett Griffith is battling a rare form of Leukemia.

"It's heartbreaking, it's the worst thing you can probably hear, that your kid's sick and to find out it's cancer. It was hard to take," said Scarlett's dad, Jordan Griffith.

Scarlett was diagnosed with the disease in October 2016 after what started as a normal day.

"She had lunch at daycare and then she wouldn't walk," said Jordan. "We brought her home she just sat in this chair, wouldn't move, didn't take her jacket off, didn't say anything was just real quiet, so I took her to the ER."

After tests, the Griffiths got the news that it was leukemia.

"It's pretty rough," said Jordan. "You feel helpless, you wish you could take their spot. So sweet and innocent it's hard to imagine what they go through."

Shortly after Scarlett was diagnosed with cancer, she got a special surprise from Scarlett Johannson, who she was named after.

Scarlett Griffith's aunt reached out to Johannson's publicist, but the family didn't expect the response they got back.

"Hi Scarlett, little Scarlett, it's big Scarlett telling you that I'm thinking of you," said Scarlett Johannson in the video. "Wishing you a speedy, speedy recovery, and let you know that everybody in New York is thinking of you including me."

"Pretty incredible that somebody with that star power would take time out of their day and send her a video, so that meant a lot to us," said Jordan. "She was pretty happy, she watched it a lot."

Jordan said the doctors are confident that Scarlett will beat the cancer. Her treatment will last 2 1/2 years.

"She's been pretty happy, everything is good," said Jordan. "As normal as it can be at this point."

There will be two fundraisers held for the family. January 14 at the Old 10 Bistro in Stevens Point from 4 to 9 p.m.

Also, on February 17 a Port Edwards High School basketball game will host a chili feed at 5 p.m.

If you'd like to donate to the family, you can find their go fund me page here.