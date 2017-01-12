Thursday Sports Report: Wausau West tops SPASH in battle of top- - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: Wausau West tops SPASH in battle of top-five teams

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Amherst 50, Markesan 32
   Assumption 89, Northland Lutheran 53
   Lakeland 66, Tomahawk 57
   Laona/Wabeno 67, Phelps 51
   Medford Area 68, Antigo 65
   Mosinee 80, Northland Pines 72
   Peshtigo 88, Wausaukee 40
   Port Edwards 71, Marion 46
   Rosholt 81, Tri-County 53
   Spencer 43, Greenwood 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Auburndale 36, Iola-Scandinavia 30
   McDonell Central 66, Stanley-Boyd 25
   Merrill 51, Rhinelander 37
   Newman Catholic 42, Stratford 39 (OT)
   Owen-Withee 64, Colby 48
   Pacelli 45, Wild Rose 42
   Port Edwards 52, Marion 18
   Prentice 45, Rib Lake 38

BOYS HOCKEY
   Antigo 4, Waupaca 0
   D.C. Everest 6, East Merrill 0
   Marshfield 3, Sparta/Mauston 1
   Mosinee 6, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 2
   Northland Pines 6, Lakeland 0
   Wausau West 7, Stevens Point 2

GIRLS HOCKEY
   Point-Rapids 6, Northern Edge 1

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.