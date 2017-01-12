Thursday Sports Report: Wausau West tops SPASH in battle of top-five teams

Keon Broxton and Domingo Santana hit solo home runs, Wily Peralta pitched six innings for his second victory in two starts and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Toronto 4-3 on Tuesday night, handing the slumping Blue Jays...

