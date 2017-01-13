Biden: Intel officials told us Trump allegations might leak

Attorney General Jeff Sessions toured the U.S.-Mexico border and unveiled what he described as a new get-tough approach to immigration prosecutions under President Donald Trump

With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution is at the ready

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that U.S. relations with Russia "may be at an all-time low" as he moved ever further away from his campaign promises to establish better ties with Moscow

A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teeth

A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teeth

U.S. forces in Afghanistan struck an Islamic State tunnel complex in Afghanistan with "the mother of all bombs," the largest non-nuclear weapon every used in combat by the U.S. military

Afghan officials say 36 fighters with the Islamic State group were killed in a U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in a remote eastern part of the country, near the Pakistan border

The biggest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 militants in eastern Afghanistan, officials say, with villagers in the remote, mountainous area describing being terrified by the "earsplitting blast."

A tourist wondered at first if the flames he saw whipping across the roof of a Bellagio resort shopping complex were part of the iconic dancing fountain show on the Las Vegas Strip

The Trump administration has released limited fixes for shaky Obama-era health insurance markets, but insurers say it's not enough.

Alaska, a place unlike any other in the U.S., has some of the highest health care and insurance costs in the nation.

Condolences are pouring in for retired NFL player Todd Heap and his family after police say the former Pro Bowl tight end accidentally ran over his 3-year-old daughter with a truck, killing her.

Republicans in Georgia's conservative 6th district don't agree which of their party's 11 candidates should represent the area in Congress.

Thousands of sign-waving, chanting protesters have marched through streets across America demanding that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.

Police say at least four people have been arrested after violence broke out Saturday between groups of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump holding rallies in downtown Berkeley.

Arkansas' already compromised plan to put eight men to death over 11 days is in limbo.

Officials say DNA evidence has led to the arrest of the man who they say killed a New York woman who was jogging near mother's Massachusetts home last summer.

Ten years after a mentally ill student fatally shot 32 people at Virginia Tech, survivors and families of the slain are returning to campus to honor the lives that were lost that day.

The wait is over for April the giraffe and her legions of fans.

Wait is over for April the giraffe, YouTube star and new mom

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Vice President Joe Biden says top intelligence leaders told him and President Barack Obama about unsubstantiated claims about President-elect Donald Trump because they were concerned the information might become public.

Biden tells The Associated Press and other news outlets that he and Obama were initially surprised intelligence officials felt the need to brief them on unverified claims that Russia had compromising information about Trump.

Biden says: "It's something that obviously the agency thinks they have to track down." Biden didn't specify which agency, but said later that he was surprised the allegations "made it to the point where the agency, the FBI thought they had to pursue it."

Biden says neither he nor Obama asked for more details. He says the intelligence community couldn't say whether the information was true.