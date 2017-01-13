Tom Brady will make Super Bowl LI appearance in new Intel ad

(ABC) -- Intel debuted its upcoming Super Bowl 2017 commercial starring Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to show off and promote the company's new 360-degree replay technology.

The new feature zooms in to highlight in-depth views from a variety of angles on replays.

In the ad, Brady is seen yawning and stretching his arms in bed while the announcer boasts, "Intel 360 Replay makes anything look epic."

As Brady brushes his teeth while wearing pajamas the announcer says, "Literally anything."

If Intel 360° Replay Technology can make THIS look epic, imagine what’ll look like in the big game. Watch below. #ExperienceMore #SB51pic.twitter.com/ugq3TFbZZV — Intel (@intel) January 12, 2017

Many companies have paid a hefty price for a coveted Super Bowl commercial spot. This year, one 30-second ad during the Feb. 5 game will reportedly cost $5 million.

Advertisers pre-release some of the ads to try to get the most bang for their buck.

"They will get people talking about their ad early," Adweek magazine editorial director James Cooper told ABC News of the Intel ad. "It's got Tom Brady, who is football royalty."

Separately, the parent company of Snickers, known for buzzy Super Bowl ads, announced Wednesday it will revamp the famous "You're not you when you're hungry" ad campaign by featuring "Star Wars" actor Adam Driver in their Super Bowl 51 ad.

Announcing the star of our #SB51 commercial: Adam Driver! If you’re not excited, you’re probably hungry.#EatASNICKERS — SNICKERS® (@SNICKERS) January 11, 2017

Adweek’s Cooper said the announced Snickers ad would be a good way to play up an already successful pop-culture reference.

"Companies advertising in the Super Bowl like Snickers created around 'Star Wars’ are really trying to tap into popular culture and a certain zeitgeist," he said.