BREAKING: Man charged in UW Stout student death

Menomonie (WQOW) - A Minnesota man has been charged in the death of a UW Stout student last fall, and he is in custody.

27-year-old Cullen M. Osburn of Minneapolis was charged Thursday with felony murder and aggravated battery in the death of Hussain Alnahdi.

24-year-old Alnahdi died after suffering a fatal head injury in downtown Menomonie on Halloween weekend. He was a junior at Stout. According to Menomonie Police, he was attacked just after 2 a.m. on October 30th. The attack happened near Topper's Pizza.

The Dunn County Chief Deputy Medical Examiner reported Alnahdi's death was caused by a traumatic brain injury.

Police say Osburn is not a UW Stout student. He was arrested yesterday and is in custody in the Hennepin County Jail in Minnesota.

