Packers CB Sam Shields charged with marijuana possession

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields has been charged with possession of marijuana, several months after a Brown County narcotics investigator searched his home in Ashwaubenon.

There are two counts filed against Shields–Possession of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Each charge is a misdemeanor. The counts were filed Jan. 12, 2017.

A criminal complaint obtained by our Green Bay affiliate Brown County Drug Task Force investigators went to Shields’ home on Oct. 19, 2016, “on suspicions of drug-related activity associated with that residence based on parcel sent through the U.S. Mail.”

The complaint goes on to say Shields opened the door holding a cell phone and a “blunt.”

Shields allowed the investigators to search his home, and admitted to having marijuana in the home, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint states Shields showed them a cupboard containing “several jars of green plant material that was consistent in appearance with marijuana.”

The narcotics investigators also found candy and muffins believed to contain edible marijuana, and clear plastic food bags that “smelled like raw marijuana.”

One of the narcotics officers tested a sample of green plant material, and candy and muffins. The tests were positive for the presence of THC, according to the criminal complaint.

A narcotics investigator said he also found a priority mail box that was mailed from Parker, Colorado.

Marijuana is legal for recreational use in Colorado.

Shields’ attorneys appeared in court on the player’s behalf Friday morning and entered a “not guilty plea.” A judge ordered a $500 signature bond. The attorneys denied to provide comment to Action 2 News.

Shields was placed on injured reserve in October after suffering a concussion. He was later ruled out for the season.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Packers receiver Geronimo Allison was arrested for marijuana possession in September.

Allison was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 43 near Francis Creek, in Manitowoc County, on September 4. A small amount of marijuana was discovered in the car, according to police.

Allison was charged with a misdemeanor last month and has a court appearance on Monday, Jan. 23.