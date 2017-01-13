Racine man ruled incompetent for trial in sister's death - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Racine man ruled incompetent for trial in sister's death

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) -- The criminal case for the Racine man accused of killing his sister has been suspended indefinitely after an Eau Claire County judge ruled him incompetent and unable to understand the court proceedings or assist with his defense.

The Leader-Telegram reports that 74-year-old James J. Bonczkowski is charged with a felony count of first-degree intentional homicide for the beating, strangulation and stabbing death of his sister, 75-year-old Alexandra "Sandy" Marifke.

Judge William Gabler also ruled Thursday that Bonczkowski isn't likely to ever become competent.

Gabler made the rulings based on recent competency evaluations by Brian Stress, an Eau Claire psychologist, and Ana Garcia, a psychologist at Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison.

Stress and Garcia determined Bonczkowski has vascular dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
 

