Packers: Jordy Nelson ruled out for Sunday's game at Dallas

Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson will not play in Sunday's Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Mike McCarthy said during his news conference Friday morning.

Nelson injured his ribs after taking a hit during the second quarter of Green Bay's Wild Card win over the New York Giants. The Packers rarely discuss the specifics of injuries, but multiple reports indicate Nelson has at least two fractured ribs.

McCarthy had previously said that Nelson would have a chance to play this week if he could practice on Saturday. However, the veteran receiver was never medically cleared to take the field.

McCarthy added that Nelson is "feeling better every day" and will be re-evaluated on Monday. He could play in the NFC Championship should the Packers advance.

Green Bay takes on Dallas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday at 3:40 p.m. The game can be seen on FOX.