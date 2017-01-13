Packers fan starts petition to bench Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

By halftime of the Packers-Giants game Sunday, A.J. Dorff was ready to hit the mute button.

"This is a petition to get Troy Aikman and Joe Buck banned from commentating on Green Bay Packers," Dorff said.

He's not a fan of Buck or the former Cowboys quarterback.

"They're always just really biased against the Packers," Dorff said.

Ahead of this week's showdown in Dallas, Dorff started the petition on Change.org to boot the broadcasters.

The petition has more than 20,000 signatures.

"I know there's a couple people that didn't like them," Dorff said. "I didn't think there was this many that agreed with me on they would rather not have them announcing the Packers games."

Dorff is also worried about Aikman during the Dallas game.

"The fact that he might be more in favor while announcing the game," Dorff said. "Clearly he's going to have his bias towards his home team."

No matter who's behind the mic, Dorff is sure of one thing,

"We're going to win. Go Pack go," he said.

Aikman told the Dallas Morning News, "I could not care less about that. I know Joe, he does get a little bit bothered by it. He's a little sensitive when he hears that people don't want us to broadcast their games."