UPDATE: All clear issued at Merrill High School

Merrill High School was placed under a brief soft-lockdown after reports surfaced that a student was threatening to shoot up his school on Twitter.

Police received the tip from an online watchdog group based out of Washington D.C. before responding to the scene.

"We had officers in the school, around the school, and we also had investigators at the station trying to pull information and relaying it to officers [at the school] as fast as we could," said Capt. Corey Bennett from the Merrill Police Department. "It worked pretty well. We were able to isolate that student."

Police interviewed the student at the school but did not release any information about who the student is and if any charges were filed.

Merrill School District's Superintendent John Sample praised both students and faculty for remaining calm during the investigation.

"There was no hysteria. I think everyone handled it wonderfully," Sample said. "We could've been much worse."

Even after the soft-lockdown was lifted by law enforcement and the school, students and parents still expressed fear about the threats.

The student's Twitter account is no longer active.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: A Newsline 9 reporter on scene said an all clear message has been issued at the high school.

This is a developing story. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.

------

There is a police presence at Merrill High School as of 1:15 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police and school officials are not releasing any information at this time.

Sources inside the school told Newsline 9 the building has been on lockdown for over an hour.

Newsline 9 has a crew heading to the scene. Stay with WAOW.com for updates.