A man in Stevens Point is taking advantage of all of the freshly fallen snow in Central Wisconsin.

Snow sculptures decorate the front yard of a home on Clark Street.

Jef Schobert, the artist, said he enjoys being creative.

Schobert has been snow carving since 1977. He has named the area in front of his home, Snow-Art Zone.

Throughout the winter the sculptures are flattened and new snow art is created.

