Custer bird cheering on Packers in the playoffs

Packers fans can be found near and far and young and old, but there's one special fan in Custer that is extra excited this playoff season, Barnie the bird.

Barnie is a 19-year-old cockatoo that has been cheering on the Green and Gold for more than a decade. If you walk into his barn in Custer, you'll hear him yelling the famous words, “Go Pack Go!”.

“Ever since he was born he was a Packers fan,” Handler Lenny Pliska said. “He told me the other day, he says, the Packers are going all the way, all the way to the Super Bowl.”

Besides cheering on the team, Barnie can also throw a ball, just like his favorite player Aaron Rodgers.

“Win or lose he's still gonna be a Packers fan,” Pliska said.

Barnie was given to Pliska 12 years ago. He also knows how to say 'hello' and 'goodbye'.