Preparations underway for annual Wausau pond hockey tournament

Hockey fans across the Midwest are gathering in Wausau this weekend at Marathon park.

It's the Leinenkugel's Classic Pond Hockey Tournament. This is the 6th year of the classic.

Players from 9 different states and 2 countries are completing.

Organizers say it's like a family reunion.

"It's a lot of fun for these guys that come back. It's a tight knit group of people because of it's a small fraternity of us that have skated and played hockey," said project event coordinator, Scott Leigel.

Admission is free and starts back up Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

