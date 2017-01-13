Wausau City Leaders, Micon reps discuss theater plans - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau City Leaders, Micon reps discuss theater plans

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Wausau City leaders and representatives from Micon came together on Friday to answer questions about converting the old downtown Sears building into a movie theater. 

The project includes the city giving the company a one million dollar forgivable loan with a price tag of $2 million for taxpayers. 

Micon officials said they expect the theater to have a ripple effect on local businesses. 

"I think they would benefit from it and I think it would be a great partnership with the City of Wausau," said Dan Olson of Micon. "It's great diversity." 

Construction is expected to start this spring and should take about a year to complete. 

