Wausau City Leaders, Micon reps discuss theater plans

Wausau City leaders and representatives from Micon came together on Friday to answer questions about converting the old downtown Sears building into a movie theater.

The project includes the city giving the company a one million dollar forgivable loan with a price tag of $2 million for taxpayers.

Micon officials said they expect the theater to have a ripple effect on local businesses.

"I think they would benefit from it and I think it would be a great partnership with the City of Wausau," said Dan Olson of Micon. "It's great diversity."

Construction is expected to start this spring and should take about a year to complete.