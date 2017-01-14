Friday Sports Report: Marshfield sweeps in boys and girls hoops - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: Marshfield sweeps in boys and girls hoops

Posted:
By April Boblin, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect

Friday, January 13, 2017 - Marshfield Boys and Girls win in Wisconsin Valley Conference play

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Almond-Bancroft 67, Wild Rose 53
   Antigo 76, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 69
   Columbus Catholic 74, Neillsville 57
   Iola-Scandinavia 55, Edgar 45
   Marshfield 52, Wausau West 49
   Owen-Withee 65, Loyal 64
   Phillips 70, Abbotsford 53
   Prentice 76, Rib Lake 71
   Rhinelander 55, Merrill 47, OT
   Stanley-Boyd 73, Osseo-Fairchild 46
   Stevens Point 72, Wausau East 63
   Stratford 62, Newman Catholic 51
   Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, D.C. Everest 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Almond-Bancroft 71, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 33
   Amherst 41, Newman Catholic 26
   D.C. Everest 86, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 74
   Lakeland 60, Medford Area 55
   Marathon 61, Northland Lutheran 29
   Marshfield 70, Wausau West 66
   Mosinee 61, Antigo 59
   Nekoosa 34, Adams-Friendship 33
   Northland Pines 54, Tomahawk 23
   Stevens Point 81, Wausau East 69
 

BOYS HOCKEY
   Medford Area 7, Chequamegon/Phillips 2

GIRLS HOCKEY
   Central Wisconsin 9, Appleton United 0
   Northland Pines 6, Waupaca/Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia/ Manawa 3
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.