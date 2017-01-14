Friday Sports Report: Marshfield sweeps in boys and girls hoops

Friday, January 13, 2017 - Marshfield Boys and Girls win in Wisconsin Valley Conference play
BOYS BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 67, Wild Rose 53
Antigo 76, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 69
Columbus Catholic 74, Neillsville 57
Iola-Scandinavia 55, Edgar 45
Marshfield 52, Wausau West 49
Owen-Withee 65, Loyal 64
Phillips 70, Abbotsford 53
Prentice 76, Rib Lake 71
Rhinelander 55, Merrill 47, OT
Stanley-Boyd 73, Osseo-Fairchild 46
Stevens Point 72, Wausau East 63
Stratford 62, Newman Catholic 51
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, D.C. Everest 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 71, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 33
Amherst 41, Newman Catholic 26
D.C. Everest 86, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 74
Lakeland 60, Medford Area 55
Marathon 61, Northland Lutheran 29
Marshfield 70, Wausau West 66
Mosinee 61, Antigo 59
Nekoosa 34, Adams-Friendship 33
Northland Pines 54, Tomahawk 23
Stevens Point 81, Wausau East 69
BOYS HOCKEY
Medford Area 7, Chequamegon/Phillips 2
GIRLS HOCKEY
Central Wisconsin 9, Appleton United 0
Northland Pines 6, Waupaca/Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia/ Manawa 3