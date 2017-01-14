Prosecutors charge man in Saudi college student's death - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Prosecutors charge man in Saudi college student's death

Posted:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Prosecutors have charged a Minnesota man with killing a Saudi Arabian college student in a northwestern Wisconsin city.

Cullen Osburn faces one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated battery in connection with UW-Stout student Hussain Alnahdi's death in October.

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports  that a criminal complaint says police responding to a fight in front of a Menomonie pizza restaurant found Alnahdi unconscious.

The complaint says Osburn's sister told police that Osburn told her Alnahdi grabbed a chain around his neck and Osburn said he may have pushed Alnahdi backward.

Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf told the newspaper that Osburn has been arrested in Minnesota and will need to be extradited.

Online court records didn't indicate an attorney for Osburn.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.