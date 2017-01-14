UPDATE: Heating unit to blame for Sam's Club fire

UPDATE: A faulty heating unit is to blame for starting the fire at Sam's Club in Rib Mountain, according to SAFER Fire Captain Doug Jennings.

Jennings said Saturday night the fire was contained to the roof area. There is no estimate on the cost of damage at this time.

------

Crews responded to a fire at Sam's Club in Rib Mountain Saturday.

Authorities were called shorty before 2:30 p.m..

The store was evacuated. No one was hurt.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies responded.

Smoke could be seen from coming from the roof.

Sources from the Marathon County Sheriff's Department report that the fire started from an air conditioning unit.

No word on the extent of the damage.

This is a developing story. Stay with Newsline 9 for the latest.