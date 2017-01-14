City of Wausau, school district move forward after miscommunication

The City of Wausau and the Wausau School District said a communication error is the reason why roads were not cleared by the time school was let off after a winter storm slammed the area on Tuesday.

Now, both the district and the city said they will be meeting to discuss a new plan so a miscommunication does not happen again.

The new agreement comes after a letter was released by Wausau Public Works saying the school gave extremely late notice to the city.

"We've been discussing this with the city since Tuesday [and] we're probably going to have more of a formal sit down discussion with them in the next couple of days," said Bob Tess of the Wausau School District. "We can do a better job of communicating."

The overall goal of the meeting is to open up communication lines so the city and schools can be in touch as soon as possible.

Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke said he's not playing the blame game with anybody, he just wants the problem fixed.

"I do apologize that some things weren't done as quickly as they normally are," he said. "We're going to learn from this and have a better line of communication on both our parts. I'm not blaming anybody [and] I hope nobody is blaming us."

The city and the school district did not give any specifics about what will be discussed at the meeting or when it will take place.