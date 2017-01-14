Pond hockey tournament kicks off in Wausau - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Pond hockey tournament kicks off in Wausau

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Hundreds of hockey players from around the country battled it out on the pond on Saturday in Wausau for the sixth annual Leinenkugel's Classic Adult Pond Hockey Tournament. 

The 21-and-over tournament was held at Marathon Park and features nine different divisions of all genders and skill levels. 

Organizers said playing on the pond is a way for all hockey players to appreciate the origin of the sport. 

"This goes back to the roots of hockey. Where hockey started," said organizer Scott Liegl. "Really no goalies and just having fun." 

The tournament wraps up on Sunday.

