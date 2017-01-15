Wisconsin DNR chief urges against breakup of her agency

The leader of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says she hopes lawmakers won't break up her agency.

DNR Secretary Cathy Stepp tells the Wisconsin State Journal she'd be pleased if the Legislature gives her department a chance to implement its reorganization plan before acting on a proposal to scatter its programs among five other state agencies.

Stepp says the reorganization resulted from more than 18 months of planning, and calls for wide-ranging changes aimed at cutting costs and making the DNR more effective by consolidating functions.

Stepp has been criticized for remaining quiet in public as Gov. Scott Walker and the Legislature cut DNR staff, eliminated tax support for state parks and rolled back environmental regulations. She says her department must defer to the authority of elected officials.

